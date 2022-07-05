Warriors cap off regular season on four-game winning streak

Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO