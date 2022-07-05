Warriors cap off regular season on four-game winning streak

In 1975, the Guttenberg High School Pirates varsity football team, comprised of 22 dedicated, determined players, won the Mid-East Iowa Conference with nine wins and zero loses. The Guttenberg Press recently sat down with several members of the championship team who reside in Guttenberg to reminisce about their successful football...
Karen Kay Miene, 75, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Karen was born March 21, 1947, to Harland and Shirley (Moon) Kutzbach in Farmersburg. She was baptized, confirmed and married, all at St. John Lutheran Church in Farmersburg. She graduated from MFL High School in 1965.
Gerald “Jerry” Jennings, 84, of Farmersburg, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at MercyOne in Elkader. Gerald was born April 4, 1938, to Lyle and Blanche (Goranson) Jennings on the family farm near Volga. He attended and graduated from Volga High School in 1956. Jerry served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962.
The City of Guttenberg was recently awarded a $440,000 grant from the Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The money will be used for a trail connection between the north end of the levee river walk near Bussey Lake to Big Springs Park and the Mississippi River Trail. The grant application...
Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.
Heath Harvey Stuckey, 33, of Guttenberg, died Monday, June 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Visitation was Tuesday, July 5, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg. There will be a private family funeral service and inurnment at a later date. Heath was born on Dec. 1, 1988, in...
A public hearing on July 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. regarding the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) is expected to draw a huge crowd, with many Crawford County residents speaking for and against the CAFO. The hearing is scheduled to be held in...
