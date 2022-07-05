ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postville, IA

MFL MarMac advances past Postville in first round of baseball playoffs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMFL MarMac leadoff hitter Parker Kuehl connects with a...

Memories of the 1975 Championship Guttenberg Pirates football team

In 1975, the Guttenberg High School Pirates varsity football team, comprised of 22 dedicated, determined players, won the Mid-East Iowa Conference with nine wins and zero loses. The Guttenberg Press recently sat down with several members of the championship team who reside in Guttenberg to reminisce about their successful football...
GUTTENBERG, IA
Cresco Times

Ken Fencl nails sixth lifetime ace

 CRESCO - Ken Fencl of Protivin is not the type of person who toots his own horn but he certainly has every right to. On May 22 at the Cresco Country Club, Fencl chalked up not only his sixth lifetime hole-in-one but his second ace of 2022. His first one of the year came in Arizona in April.
CRESCO, IA
KCRG.com

Storms impacting Fourth festivities - but Fireworks should be ok

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms are impacting Fourth of July festivities in Eastern Iowa but should move out in time for fireworks Monday night. The line of storms covering most of the TV9 viewing area started early Monday morning with thunder, lightning and heavy rain at times. Those storms should remain weak as they move across the area with some stronger winds possible. While an isolated storm may pop up Monday night, most areas should stay clear for fireworks displays.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Heath H. Stuckey

Heath Harvey Stuckey, 33, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died Monday, June 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born on Dec. 1, 1988, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Harvey and Mary (White) Stuckey. Heath went to Southwestern Technical College for welding, construction, carpentry and masonry. He was working at Advance Pump and Equipment. On Dec. 5, 2012, Heath was united in marriage with Tina Bolsinger. Heath was a friend, neighbor and jack of all trades. He was an inventor and innovator. He had many trades, many skills and he loved to share his talents with anyone he knew. If you needed a helpful hand and a strong man, Heath would be your good samaritan. Heath loved to help everyone, whether it was mowing their lawns or repairing things for them. Any job was a social meeting with a production benefit, bonding opportunity and, if he really loved you, you’d get a clever prank.
GUTTENBERG, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Sheldon J. Clinton

Sheldon James Clinton, 84, of Elkader, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Volga, to Vernon and Ruth (Baars) Clinton. He spent his childhood in Littleport and Communia. He graduated from Elkader High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, Sheldon served in the United States Navy from 1955-1958, earning a Good Conduct service medal. He also met his future wife, Marilyn, during his service. He then attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Sheldon’s career began and ended in accounting in South Dakota and Iowa, but he also spent many years as a nursing facilities administrator in Iowa, Kansa, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.
ELKADER, IA
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Mayor in Small-Town Eastern Iowa Charged with Child Endangerment

Waukon, Iowa is situated in one of the more northeast parts of the state, and it's pretty small. Located about an hour and forty-five minutes away from both Waterloo and Dubuque and holding just under 4,000 residents, the tiny Iowa community doesn't enter the state-wide headlines too much. Unless events...
WAUKON, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello Man sentenced in November explosion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th. Court documents say he set off an explosion in...
MONTICELLO, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Falls Police Issue 18 Fireworks Citations Sunday Night

(Cedar Falls, Iowa) -- Cedar Falls Police are reminding the public about the city's fireworks ordinances after issuing 18 citations Sunday night. Police say each citation, including court costs, will cost you $470.00. Cedar Falls Police also recommend checking with your neighbors before lighting fireworks, as well as making sure fireworks come down on your own property. People are also urged to dispose of fireworks safely.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Baseball
Sports
guttenbergpress.com

City awarded $440,000 for trail connection

The City of Guttenberg was recently awarded a $440,000 grant from the Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The money will be used for a trail connection between the north end of the levee river walk near Bussey Lake to Big Springs Park and the Mississippi River Trail. The grant application...
GUTTENBERG, IA
KIMT

2 teens rescued after going missing while kayaking in NE Iowa

WINNEHSIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens were rescued and one suffered minor injuries following a report of two people going missing on the Upper Iowa River. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 10:50 p.m. on July 2. “The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Crowd expected for hearing about CAFO

A public hearing on July 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. regarding the proposed Roth Feeder Pig II Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) is expected to draw a huge crowd, with many Crawford County residents speaking for and against the CAFO. The hearing is scheduled to be held in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
guttenbergpress.com

2 die in separate crashes with semis

Two people died in separate Grant County crashes with tractor–trailers on consecutive days last week. A 33-year-old Glen Haven man died in a crash between his car and a semi on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Williams was driving...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

PdC man sentenced to 10 years for possessing meth for distribution

Christopher Fernette, 45, of Prairie du Chien, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 120 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Fernette pleaded guilty to this charge on April 6. Judge Conley also ordered Fernette to forfeit $17,200.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI

