COVID B.4 Confirmed in the USVI

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Steward Health Care, the nation’s largest physician-led health care network, today announced the appointment of Rubén José King-Shaw Jr to its Board of Directors. King-Shaw currently serves as Steward’s Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer, where he has led a number of critical strategic acquisitions and divestitures including the sale of Steward Health Choice Arizona and the significant merger of Steward’s value-based Medicare business with Caremax (NASDAQ: CMAX). King-Shaw also chairs Steward’s offshore captive insurance company, TRACO, which is domiciled in Panamá. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005819/en/ Rubén José King-Shaw Jr (Photo: Business Wire)

HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO