GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Green Bay that was reportedly started by the ‘improper use’ of fireworks, left eight without a home and caused $30,000 in damages. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 4 around 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a reported garage fire in the 800 block of Edgewood Drive. When crews arrived, an active fire was seen from the roof of the garage.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO