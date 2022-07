Cheney said it is now up to young women to accept power and responsibility. You may disagree with her politics, but you can’t deny the truth of what she said. We dinosaurs must make way for younger women (and men) to take leadership roles. Gerontocracy, defined as a society (government, or whatever) governed by old people, is where this country is today. As much as I admire California’s senior senator, Dianne Feinstein, it’s time for her at 89 to step down. And as much as I admire Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at 82, she may be out of a job anyway if the Republicans retake the House in November as some prognosticators are saying.

AMERICAS ・ 13 HOURS AGO