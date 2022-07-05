ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

Levy Cooper

By Dana Garrett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevy Cooper, 80, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He is with his Heavenly Father. Levy was born in Natchitoches,...

Loraine B. Whittemore

Loraine B. Whittemore, 94, passed away in Bryan, TX, on July 2, 2022. She was born to the late Elven and Mona Porche Brooks on April 11, 1928, in Kennedy, Texas. In 1945 Loraine graduated from high school in Leakey, Texas and in 1950, she graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College,From 1950 -1953, Loraine taught Home Economics in Laredo, Texas. On October 17, 1953, Loraine married Kenneth B. Whittemore, whose career was a pilot in the US Air Force. The early years of their marriage brought them four children: John Michael, Karen Marie (deceased as newborn,) David Mark, and Paul Steward. During these early years, Loraine devoted herself to her young family and to her husband’s Military career, for which she received numerous awards for her volunteer service. By 1966, Loraine and family had moved to Lockhart, where she taught Home Economics and Vocational Academics from 1967—1969. When Kenneth was transferred to Laredo in 1969, Loraine became a counselor there at United High School until 1972, Returning to Lockhart in 1972 and earning her master’s degree in Guidance and counselling. She was employed as a counselor at Lockhart High School until her retirement in 1990. After retirement, Loraine enjoyed her grandchildren, researching her family’s genealogy, and collecting dolls. Loraine never forgot her many students and enjoyed staying in touch with many of them, shoe in turn remembered her caring and dedicated guidance.
BRYAN, TX
Thompson restores one-of-a-kind craft at The Wooden Boat￼

While some migrated to the nearest body of water to find their niche in life, Rick Thompson chose to keep flying until he found a more unique place to land. Now, as one of the few wooden boat restorers in the world, Thompson is once again using his talents on a piece of history… and this one is especially unique.
LOCKHART, TX
LISD hoping program will help cut gas costs￼

Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada has implemented a Drive.Pair.Share initiative for staff to help with rising gas costs. “As the cost of gasoline continues to rise, the reality at the gas pump has increasingly become a concern for staff, especially for those of you who commute to Lockhart, Estrada said. “In line with our district value of ‘LockHeart for People,’ we are proud to announce our new initiative ‘Drive.Pair.Share.’
LOCKHART, TX
Caldwell County voting information￼

Members of the military, their families, and U.S. citizens living overseas can vote in U.S. elections from anywhere, and Caldwell County Elections Office can help make it happen. To vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, legal voting residents of Caldwell County who will be living abroad or away with...
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
Lockhart, TX
