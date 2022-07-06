MATT MOULSON JOINS THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ORGANIZATION

Per insider Kevin Weekes, Mike Grier will be named the San Jose Sharks new General Manager sometime today (Tuesday):. As Weekes suggests, Grier would be the first Black GM in NHL history, a groundbreaking accomplishment for Grier. Grier, drafted #219 in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues, possesses 1060 matches of NHL experience as a player & two seasons of coaching experience. In his 1060 NHL games, he amassed 383 points for five NHL clubs, including five seasons with the San Jose Sharks. It was widely suggested during SJ's GM search that whoever landed the job will have played in the organization & understood what it meant to be a Shark.
