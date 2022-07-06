MATT MOULSON JOINS THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ORGANIZATION

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a brand new 6 x $36.6 million contract extension for Kris Letang:. The part that immediately jumps out is the term of the deal. Six years for a 35 year-old might seem irresponsible, but GM Ron Hextall likely needed the AAV to sit as low as possible. Naturally, the added term was a compromise to get a deal done. It looks brutal, as Letang will be 41 at the contract's expiration, but if Pittsburgh is able to secure another Stanley Cup it won't matter. Also, as the Penguins social media team points out Letang will retire a Penguin, which was up in the air until now.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO