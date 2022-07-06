ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

MATT MOULSON JOINS THE TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS ORGANIZATION

markerzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun, the Toronto Maple Leafs have added NHL veteran Matt Moulson to their scouting department, signaling the end of his sixteen-year professional hockey career....

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Canadiens announce new team ambassadors

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens announced today the addition of four new team ambassadors who will join Yvan Cournoyer and Rejean Houle in formally representing the organization at games, events, and other initiatives throughout the greater Montreal region and beyond. Hall-of-Famer Guy Carbonneau, in addition to Stanley Cup winners Vincent...
NHL
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Petr Mrazek To Chicago

The trades continued on Night 1 of the NHL Draft with the Toronto Maple Leafs getting in on the action. Toronto traded goaltender Petr Mrazek and the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Maple Leafs did not retain any salary and the Blackhawks will take on the full salary.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Oilers return to original uniforms for 2022-23 season, Gretzky approves

Team to wear royal blue jerseys during home games, white on road, orange remains alternate. The Edmonton Oilers are going back to their roots. On Thursday, the Oilers announced their jerseys will return to the original royal blue primary color for the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made on Twitter...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
markerzone.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS MAY BE PLANNING A BIG DRAFT DAY TRADE

The New Jersey Devils hold the second overall pick in tonight's NHL Entry Draft in Montreal, but is it possible they trade it to upgrade their roster right away for next season?. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, there is some speculation that the New Jersey Devils have been linked to...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

WILD INK JACOB MIDDLETON TO 3-YEAR EXTENSION

The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jacob Middleton to a 3-year extension with an AAV of $2.45 million. The 26-year-old defenseman was traded to the Wild from the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for netminder Kaapo Kahkonen and a 2022 fifth-round pick. The 6'3", 219lb...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Moulson
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD SIGN MARC-ANDRE FLEURY TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

The Minnesota Wild announced on Thursday evening that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $7 million ($3.5 million AAV). Fleury's contract includes a full no-movement clause. Fleury, 37, started the season with the Chicago Blackhawks, but was dealt to the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Up...
NHL
markerzone.com

OILERS & KANE NOT CLOSE ON CONTRACT TALKS

According to Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland, talks with Evander Kane are not going the way many fans would like. "We are not close to a deal," Holland said. "I've spoke to his agent, Dan Milstein, the past few days, and we will continue to talk to see if there is a solution."
NHL
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS WILL NOT QUALIFY RESTRICTED FREE-AGENT DYLAN STROME

Per semi-retired TSN Insider Bob McKenzie, the Chicago Blackhawks will not tender a qualifying offer to RFA Dylan Strome. Strome, the 2015 3rd overall draft pick, took some time to find his groove in the NHL but has developed a strong scoring touch over his past four seasons, posting 154 points in his last 225 games (.68 points/game). And if you consider his 2020-21 campaign (17 points in 40 games) an outlier, his averages are even better.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS ANNOUNCE PROMOTION FOR WOMEN'S HOCKEY GREAT HAYLEY WICKENHEISER

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday that they've promoted Women's hockey great and Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser to the role of Assistant General Manager. The four-time Olympic gold medalist joined the Maple Leafs in 2018 as Assistant Director of Player Development before being promoted to Senior Director of Player Development last year.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Sun#The Los Angeles Kings#The Hershey Bears#The Washington Capitals#Nhler#Sunhornby
NHL

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING FINAL RANKINGS

Check out the 2022 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings ahead of this year's draft. Ahead of the NHL Draft, NHL Central Scouting releases its final rankings of eligible prospects. This year, Kingston's Shane Wright tops the North American skaters list, Juraj Slafkovsky of TPS sits first among all international skaters,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs promote Hayley Wickenheiser, two others to assistant GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced several changes to the front office, starting with the promotions of Hayley Wickenheiser, Ryan Hardy and Darryl Metcalf to assistant general manager. The team also added Curtis Sanford as goaltending coach, following the departure of Steve Briere to the Seattle Kraken. The team broke out...
NHL
markerzone.com

ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN WONDERS IF TYSON BARRIE COULD BE A TARGET FOR MONTREAL

During his recent '32 Thoughts' podcast, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned that he is curious if Edmonton Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie could be a trade target for the Montreal Canadiens. "I'd be curious if a team like Montreal would have interest in (Tyson) Barrie." Friedman said. Barrie, a native of...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS SIGN D KRIS LETANG TO SIX-YEAR EXTENSION

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced a brand new 6 x $36.6 million contract extension for Kris Letang:. The part that immediately jumps out is the term of the deal. Six years for a 35 year-old might seem irresponsible, but GM Ron Hextall likely needed the AAV to sit as low as possible. Naturally, the added term was a compromise to get a deal done. It looks brutal, as Letang will be 41 at the contract's expiration, but if Pittsburgh is able to secure another Stanley Cup it won't matter. Also, as the Penguins social media team points out Letang will retire a Penguin, which was up in the air until now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

MIKE GRIER REPORTEDLY LANDS SAN JOSE GM JOB

Per insider Kevin Weekes, Mike Grier will be named the San Jose Sharks new General Manager sometime today (Tuesday):. As Weekes suggests, Grier would be the first Black GM in NHL history, a groundbreaking accomplishment for Grier. Grier, drafted #219 in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues, possesses 1060 matches of NHL experience as a player & two seasons of coaching experience. In his 1060 NHL games, he amassed 383 points for five NHL clubs, including five seasons with the San Jose Sharks. It was widely suggested during SJ's GM search that whoever landed the job will have played in the organization & understood what it meant to be a Shark.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy