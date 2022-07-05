ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drones can help restore scorched public forests | Brunell

Cover picture for the articleRegenerating millions of western forested acres scorched by large wildfires is a herculean task costing hundreds of billions. However, healthy growing woodlands are essential to reducing atmospheric CO2 and providing abundant clean air and fresh water for people, crops, fish and wildlife. According to the National Interagency Fire Center,...

The Conversation U.S.

A water strategy for the parched West: Have cities pay farmers to install more efficient irrigation systems

“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and climate change are causing this crisis across the U.S. Southwest. States are drawing less water from the Colorado River, which supplies water to 40 million people. But levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the river’s two largest reservoirs, have dropped so low so quickly that there is a serious risk of one or...
natureworldnews.com

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly that Kills Grapevines Could Reach California Wine Counties in Five Years

Grape growers in wine-producing counties of California may encounter a major concern in the next five years from invasive insects that kills grapevines and common crops. The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), an invasive fly that destroys fruit trees and other crops, may reach the wine regions of California by 2027 for the first time, phys.org reports. Researchers from North Carolina State University found the new analysis using computer simulation tool that can predict the timing of the spread of the invasive species, Lycorma delicatula, across the United States. Findings published in Communications Biology predict a high probability of the spread to North Carolina by 2027, and high probability of first reaching the grape-producing counties of California by 2033.
CALIFORNIA STATE
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: E-bike Sales and Sharing are Booming. But Can They Help Take Cars off the Road?

Note: Dan Gearino will be back next week. Talk to Kiran Herbert and you might start to think that e-bikes cure cancer. She’s not just a writer and content manager at the bicycle advocacy group PeopleForBikes. She is a self-proclaimed e-bike evangelist on a mission to see electric bicycles spread across her home state of Colorado, then across the country and around the world.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. “Give me a call when you get this!” he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Facing threats, some election workers weigh whether to stay

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After polls closed in New Mexico’s primary last month, a worker returning ballots and other election materials to the clerk’s office in Santa Fe was followed by a partisan election observer driving so close that mere inches separated their bumpers. The poll worker was so rattled by the ordeal that she said she may not return for the upcoming November election, according to Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark. The incident is just one of many in which election officials and workers have felt threatened since the 2020 presidential election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. A federal effort to investigate these threats has so far yielded three prosecutions since it was launched a year ago. In the meantime, the harassment and death threats haven’t stopped against those who have pushed back against the false claims. The threats have contributed to an exodus of election officials across the country, particularly at the local level, and made recruiting poll workers even harder — adding to the challenges of conducting smooth elections in the fall.
ELECTIONS
teslarati.com

Texas Rep. asks Elon Musk to work with gov’t to improve the US’ power grid

Troy Nehls, a U.S. Representative for Fort Bend County, Texas, wrote a letter asking Tesla CEO Elon Musk to work with government officials to strengthen the United States’ power grids and ensure their long-term resiliency and affordability. Nehls had previously voiced opposition to the growth of public charging stations...
Grist

California passes nation’s toughest plastic reduction bill

California lawmakers declared a momentous victory against plastic pollution on Thursday when Governor Gavin Newsom approved a far-reaching bill to reduce plastic production, signing it into law just hours before a looming deadline. The Plastic Pollution Producer Responsibility Act, widely considered the “strongest” plastic reduction policy in the nation, requires...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

California EV fire casts doubt on 'green' energy claims

(The Center Square) – When an electric vehicle caught fire in California, emergency services dumped 4,500 gallons of water on it. Critics say the example explains how EVs can harm the environment. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on Facebook on June 11 the Tesla caught ablaze three weeks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Nature restoration no substitute for cutting fossil fuels

Restoring degraded environments, such as by planting trees, is often touted as a solution to the climate crisis. But our new research shows this, while important, is no substitute for preventing fossil fuel emissions to limit global warming. We calculated the maximum potential for responsible nature restoration to absorb carbon...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Potential impacts of climate change on agriculture and fisheries production in 72 tropical coastal communities

Climate change is expected to profoundly affect key food production sectors, including fisheries and agriculture. However, the potential impacts of climate change on these sectors are rarely considered jointly, especially below national scales, which can mask substantial variability in how communities will be affected. Here, we combine socioeconomic surveys of 3,008 households and intersectoral multi-model simulation outputs to conduct a sub-national analysis of the potential impacts of climate change on fisheries and agriculture in 72 coastal communities across five Indo-Pacific countries (Indonesia, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, and Tanzania). Our study reveals three key findings: First, overall potential losses to fisheries are higher than potential losses to agriculture. Second, while most locations (> 2/3) will experience potential losses to both fisheries and agriculture simultaneously, climate change mitigation could reduce the proportion of places facing that double burden. Third, potential impacts are more likely in communities with lower socioeconomic status.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Coul Links: Environmental groups voice concern at golf plans

Environmental groups have voiced concern at new plans for a golf course at Coul Links in Sutherland. The Scottish government previously rejected proposals for an 18-hole championship course in the area of coastal dunes in 2020. Communities For Coul (C4C) has resurrected the idea, arguing a course would bring much-needed...
ENVIRONMENT

