Kris Bryant shocked the MLB world when he signed with the Colorado Rockies during the offseason. Sure, Coors Field and it’s elevation provide an advantage for hitters. But most people expected Bryant to sign with a contender. After all, this is a player who has been on winning teams for the majority of his big league career. What is even more shocking is that Kris Bryant did not hit his first Rockies home run until July 5th.

1 DAY AGO