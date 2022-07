Police in Ipswich have warned residents to be on alert for flyers with hateful messaging linked to a neo-Nazi group that have surfaced in town. According to Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas and interim Town Manager Mary Gallivan, the flyers appear to be an attempt at recruiting from the Nationalist Social Club, a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as a neo-Nazi group with small chapters in New England, across the U.S. and abroad.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO