Centerville, IA

Inez Hiatt

By Ellis Codjoe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInez Rae Hiatt, age 66 of Centerville, Iowa passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born on November 9, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Lewis and Marie (Strode) Blecher. Inez could be defined as a person with a big heart. Never afraid to help those...

Roberta Leffler

Roberta “Bertie” Marie Leffler, age 50 of Moravia, Iowa passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Bertie was born November 13, 1971 to Dal Douglas Nejedly in Randolph County, Missouri. She spent her childhood years and early adult life in Missouri....
MORAVIA, IA
Donna Crookham

Donna Jean Crookham, 79, of Oskaloosa, Iowa died Friday, July 1, 2022, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa. She was born November 18, 1942, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Kryne “K.C.” and Cathern Vander Linden DeBooy. She graduated from Oskaloosa Senior High School with the class of 1960. She furthered her education at the University of Iowa earning her Bachelors Degree in elementary education. Following college, she taught elementary school. On August 8, 1962, she was united in marriage to Joe P. Crookham in Oskaloosa. To this union three daughters were born, Diane, Linda, and Beth. Donna stayed home to care for her family and home. In 1972, Joe and Donna divorced.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Jesse Hardin

Jesse “Wally” Bruce Hardin, 69, of Milton, IA passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home. As were his wishes, his body has been cremated. A celebration of Jesse’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his honor may be directed to the family and mailed to 307 4 th St., Keosauqua, IA 52565. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
MILTON, IA
Grooms’ Probation Revoked, Sentenced To 10 Years

An Ottumwa man convicted of a 2014 sex offense has had his probation revoked and his original sentence imposed. According to Wapello County Attorney Rueben Neff, 26 year old Kraigen Grooms was facing revocation of his probation, imposed following his guilty plea in an infamous 2014 sex abuse case. Kelly Ashton, Grooms’ probation officer, testified to numerous violations committed by Grooms. These included failure to comply with mental health treatment, failure to report as directed, failure to comply with GPS monitoring, failure to comply with substance use restrictions, and failing to maintain adequate employment or schooling.
OTTUMWA, IA
City Program Offers $10,000 Grants For New Single Family Homes

A recently approved city program will provide grants for homebuilders building new single family homes. According to a press release, the City of Ottumwa will now provide $10,000 to homebuilders or homeowners who complete a new single-family home. The Build Ottumwa program, approved by the City Council in June, will provide anyone building a new single-family home valued at least $125,000 a $10,000 economic development grant at the time a certificate of occupancy is issued. The Legacy Foundation contributed $150,000 to the program.
OTTUMWA, IA
Police: SE Iowa Man Arrested after Encountering Homeowner, Dog in Attempted Burglary

Authorities say a man is in custody after he and other individuals attempted to rob a home Tuesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Molding says officers from the Fairfield Police Department were called to a house on West Hempstead Avenue at approximately 11:32 PM. When they arrived at the scene, they saw a man involved in a physical altercation with an unknown subject.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Identities Revealed in Lovilia Murder-Suicide

The victim and perpetrator in the Lovilia homicide over the weekend were revealed by the authorities on Wednesday. Police in Ankeny were told there had been a possible murder in Lovilia and the body of 33-year-old Betty Werner (pictured) was discovered in rural Monroe County on Sunday, July 3rd. Betty’s...
LOVILIA, IA
Mustangs, Warriors and Comets advance to region semi, Panthers wrap up season

In Class 2A-In Keosauqua, the Van Buren County Warriors knocked off the Pekin Panthers. The Warriors used a six-run second inning to go on to win 10-0 in five innings. The Warriors advance to the region semi-final on Friday where they travel to 2A #8 Louisa-Muscatine at 7pm. The Pekin Panthers wrap up the season at 7-15 and have no seniors.
KEOSAUQUA, IA
Missing Lockridge Woman Found Dead

A missing Lockridge woman was found dead after what authorities believe was prolonged exposure to the extremely hot weather earlier this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received word that 72-year-old Doris Dian Crocker reportedly left her residence and never returned. Crocker suffered from mild dementia and the heat index for that day reached 110 degrees.
LOCKRIDGE, IA

