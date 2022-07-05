Inez Hiatt

Donna Jean Crookham, 79, of Oskaloosa, Iowa died Friday, July 1, 2022, at the MHP Hospital in Oskaloosa. She was born November 18, 1942, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Kryne “K.C.” and Cathern Vander Linden DeBooy. She graduated from Oskaloosa Senior High School with the class of 1960. She furthered her education at the University of Iowa earning her Bachelors Degree in elementary education. Following college, she taught elementary school. On August 8, 1962, she was united in marriage to Joe P. Crookham in Oskaloosa. To this union three daughters were born, Diane, Linda, and Beth. Donna stayed home to care for her family and home. In 1972, Joe and Donna divorced.

