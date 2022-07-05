ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moravia, IA

Roberta Leffler

By Ellis Codjoe
ottumwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberta “Bertie” Marie Leffler, age 50 of Moravia, Iowa passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Bertie was born November 13, 1971 to Dal Douglas Nejedly in Randolph County, Missouri. She spent her childhood years and early adult life in...

ottumwaradio.com

kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Details released in deaths of southeast Iowa husband and wife

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities investigating a murder-suicide have released the names of the southeast Iowa husband and wife involved. On Sunday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies and agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation began looking into the death of a woman found in rural Monroe County. The...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

An Ottumwa woman won a $30,000 prize recently, according to the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Natalie Rivas won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Adventure” scratch game. Rivas purchased her winning ticket at Fine Liquor & Tobacco on Albia Road in Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KRKN Athlete of the Week: Fairfield Softball, Brynley Allison

Shawn McCarty State Farm Agent, serving southeast Iowa from his office at 604 W Burlington in Fairfield, along with Ottumwa Radio Group want to congratulate Fairfield Softball Player Brynley Allison our 104.3 KRKN Athlete of the Week!. Senior Brynley Allison had a 3/3 night a the plate with one single,...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KOTM Athlete of the Week: Kate Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Softball

Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Softball Player Kate Shafer, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Freshman Kate Shafer had a big game in...
OTTUMWA, IA
Vox

Otters are thriving in … Iowa?

A few years ago, a friend said he had spotted river otters just outside of Fairfield, a small town in southeast Iowa where I grew up. For most of my life, I thought Iowa was boring. It’s the land of cornfields and hog farms. One of the state’s only claims to fame is that it’s home to the world’s largest truck stop (with 900 truck parking spots, 24 private showers, and an onsite chiropractor and dentist).
IOWA STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Carl Adamson

Carl Harrison Adamson passed away on July 1, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Carl was born November 1, 1941, in Luray, MO at home to Neva Lucille Adamson (McCarty) and James Franklin Adamson. He had two sisters, Mary Adamson (Dieterich) husband Norman, and Jeannie Adamson (Ray) husband Larry and one brother Larry Adamson wife Nancy.
LURAY, MO
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Dennison said her family hadn't seen the woman who lived in the neighboring home for about a week but had seen the woman's husband over that time. They didn't realize anything was wrong until Sunday evening when numerous law enforcement vehicles rushed in.
LOVILIA, IA
ktvo.com

Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

KTWA Athlete of the Week: Oskaloosa Baseball, Will Schultz

Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate Oskaloosa Baseball Player Will Schultz, our 92.7 KTWA Athlete of the Week!. Senior Will Schultz had a nice game in a 6-4 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. In the game Schultz went 1/1 at the plate with a double, an RBI, and a walk.
OSKALOOSA, IA
WHO 13

Indianola man charged with attempted murder in Des Moines stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Indianola man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he stabbed a woman in Des Moines Tuesday. It happened in the 3800 block of University Avenue around 3:22 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Dominique Taylor, 18, is accused of stabbing a 57-year-old female in the back during a dispute.
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
kyoutv.com

Episodes of storms with heavy rainfall possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rounds of showers and storms are likely over the next couple of days, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to the area. Tonight is the first set of storms, with activity expected to develop well after dark. Storms may repeatedly move over the same area, which could lead to some especially high rainfall totals. Heavy downpours are likely with any storm due to the moisture content in the air. A Flood Watch is in effect for part of the area, including Ottumwa, early on Thursday for the threat of flash flooding. Pay attention to any warnings that may come out, and heed them accordingly. Remember: don’t drive through flooded areas, avoiding them could save your life!
OTTUMWA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Homicide Investigation in Lovilia

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa DCI and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of an alleged homicide in Lovilia on Sunday, July 3. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office had received information regarding an alleged homicide that had happened days prior indicating the location of the body. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DNR responded to the area described and discovered a deceased woman. Agents tried to contact the deceased woman’s husband but could not. A standoff occurred at their residence in Lovilia and the Iowa State Patrol Crisis Negotiation Team and Area A Tactical Team were called to assist. Negotiators tried to deescalate the situation involving a man inside the residence but were unsuccessful. The man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Grooms’ Probation Revoked, Sentenced To 10 Years

An Ottumwa man convicted of a 2014 sex offense has had his probation revoked and his original sentence imposed. According to Wapello County Attorney Rueben Neff, 26 year old Kraigen Grooms was facing revocation of his probation, imposed following his guilty plea in an infamous 2014 sex abuse case. Kelly Ashton, Grooms’ probation officer, testified to numerous violations committed by Grooms. These included failure to comply with mental health treatment, failure to report as directed, failure to comply with GPS monitoring, failure to comply with substance use restrictions, and failing to maintain adequate employment or schooling.
OTTUMWA, IA

