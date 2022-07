A recently approved city program will provide grants for homebuilders building new single family homes. According to a press release, the City of Ottumwa will now provide $10,000 to homebuilders or homeowners who complete a new single-family home. The Build Ottumwa program, approved by the City Council in June, will provide anyone building a new single-family home valued at least $125,000 a $10,000 economic development grant at the time a certificate of occupancy is issued. The Legacy Foundation contributed $150,000 to the program.

