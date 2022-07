United Way of Greater New Bedford’s Mobile Market will begin distributing free, fresh produce to low-income working families on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 12. Now in its eighth season, Mobile Market aims to remove the barriers families often face in getting fresh produce. By offering free produce after traditional work hours, United Way gives families access to fruits, vegetables, and other items they might not otherwise be able to obtain due to financial restraints or the hours traditional food pantries are open.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO