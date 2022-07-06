Ryan Pepiot called up, will start for Dodgers Tuesday

MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Mark Leiter Jr. gets the ball for the Cubs, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. Mark Leiter Jr. has a 4.85 ERA. He has pitched only 29 2/3 innings this season, so it’s not as though he has built a substantial track record. Past performance should not be used as a measuring stick for evaluating him. Leiter’s first appearance of 2022 was a start against the Rockies on April 16. He soon got moved to the bullpen, where he carried out short-relief and long-relief assignments. He made only one appearance in the month of May. Only recently was he bumped back into the starting rotation. Interestingly enough, his last outing was the result of an injury to another Chicago starter. Leiter came into a game against the Red Sox last Saturday due to an injury suffered by starter Alec Mills. Leiter, thrown into the fire after Mills threw just seven pitches, threw 5 1/3 innings of emergency relief, limiting the powerful Boston lineup to just one run on three hits. That was the longest outing of Leiter’s season. In his previous 2022 appearances, he had not pitched longer than four innings. What does this mean for this game against the Dodgers? It’s impossible to know.

