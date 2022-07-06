ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ryan Pepiot called up, will start for Dodgers Tuesday

texasguardian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Mitch White was originally slated to be the starter, but...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
theScore

Dodgers' Taylor has fractured foot, no timetable for return

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor has a fractured left foot and will likely be placed on the injured list Wednesday, he told reporters, according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. The fracture is small, Taylor said, and there's no immediate timetable for his return. "Not what I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/7/2022

MLB odds series for our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Mark Leiter Jr. gets the ball for the Cubs, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers. Mark Leiter Jr. has a 4.85 ERA. He has pitched only 29 2/3 innings this season, so it’s not as though he has built a substantial track record. Past performance should not be used as a measuring stick for evaluating him. Leiter’s first appearance of 2022 was a start against the Rockies on April 16. He soon got moved to the bullpen, where he carried out short-relief and long-relief assignments. He made only one appearance in the month of May. Only recently was he bumped back into the starting rotation. Interestingly enough, his last outing was the result of an injury to another Chicago starter. Leiter came into a game against the Red Sox last Saturday due to an injury suffered by starter Alec Mills. Leiter, thrown into the fire after Mills threw just seven pitches, threw 5 1/3 innings of emergency relief, limiting the powerful Boston lineup to just one run on three hits. That was the longest outing of Leiter’s season. In his previous 2022 appearances, he had not pitched longer than four innings. What does this mean for this game against the Dodgers? It’s impossible to know.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reyes Moronta
Person
Mitch White
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy