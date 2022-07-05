Eric Grant Merka

Attorney General Paxton is pleased to announce on June 30, 2022, after six hours of deliberations, a jury returned a capital murder guilty verdict in the case of State v. Freddie Lee Smith. Former Austin Police Officer Vontrey Clark hired Freddie Smith to kill Samantha Dean for $5,000 because she was pregnant with Clark’s child and refused to have an abortion. Clark and Dean had been in a sporadic relationship for over six years. Clark had his friend, Kevin Watson, broker the deal to hire Smith to kill Dean and her unborn baby. A former Kyle Police Department Victim Services ...

