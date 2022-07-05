ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nowata, OK

Kelly Gibson, Sr.

Elgin Courier
 3 days ago

Kelly Gibson, Sr., 66, of Nowata, passed away Wednesday...

www.elgincourier.com

publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa community mourning after BWS Chamber of Commerce President found dead

Many who knew and loved Sherry Gamble Smith are describing a surreal moment that still has not set in. Friends of Sherry said she leaves a hole that no person can fill. Before serving as the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President,Sherry was the executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Choctaw, Creek, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Okfuskee, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Creek; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Okfuskee; Osage; Pawnee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near 110 expected. * WHERE...Pushmataha, Choctaw, Osage, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
#Elgin Funeral Home
KOCO

Extras needed for Sylvester Stallone series in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Extras are needed Monday, July 11 in Tulsa for the Sylvester Stallone series Tulsa King. The series will stream on Paramount+. The scenes will require people to play Tulsa airport passengers, downtown pedestrians, car drivers and café patrols. The pay for extras is $100 a day and overtime will be paid after 10 hours.
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Skiatook boy loses battle with cancer

A Skiatook boy died after a nearly year-long battle with cancer. Cash Dean, just 10 years old, died Wednesday, according to an update provided on a GoFundMe page initially set up for Cash’s medical expenses:. Cash got a special visit from Tulsa firefighters over the 4th of July weekend....
SKIATOOK, OK
KFOR

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman shot, killed at south Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed outside of a south Tulsa QuikTrip Thursday night. A woman was found dead outside of the QuikTrip, near East 61st Street and U.S. Highway 169, around 10:30 p.m. Police said Alexes Flanner is in custody...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Grand Lake drowning victim named, motorcycle fatality, Missouri representative resigns and Oklahoma moves to execute

EUCHA, Ok. – Authorities release the identity of the man who drowned at the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake over the weekend. Officials say the man, Brexten Green, was a student at Emporia State University in Kansas. The university says Green, originally from Cashion, Oklahoma, was a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team. Authorities say Green was cliff jumping into the water and did not resurface. For more information on this story, click on the link.
MISSOURI STATE

