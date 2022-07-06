ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

No Kansas’ U.S. House incumbents face primary challengers for the first time since 2012

By Juan Garcia de Paredes
 2 days ago

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Kansas this year was June 1, 2022. Nine candidates are running in Kansas’ four U.S. House districts, including four Democrats and five Republicans. That’s 2.25 candidates per district, down from 4.75 in 2020 and six in 2018.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

  1. This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census. Kansas was apportioned four districts, the same number it was apportioned after the 2010 census.
  2. The nine candidates running this year are the fewest since 2012 when nine candidates ran as well. The number is down from 2020 when 19 candidates filed to run, and 2018, when 24 candidates filed.
  1. There are no open seats this year, down from one in both 2020 and 2018.
  2. No incumbents are facing primary challengers for the first time since 2012. That’s down from one in 2020 and three in 2018.
  1. Republican and Democratic candidates filed to run in all four districts, so no seats are guaranteed to either party this year.
  2. The Republican primary in the 3rd district is the only contested primary this year, a decade-low. That’s down from five contested primaries in 2020 and six in 2018.
Kansas and four other states — Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington — are holding primary elections on August 2, 2022. In Kansas, the winner of a primary election is the candidate who receives the greatest number of votes cast for that office, even if he or she does not win an outright majority of votes.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

