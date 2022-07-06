ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Six candidates are running in the Republican primary for governor of Michigan

By Douglas Kronaizl
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8VBu_0gVyAQz800

Six candidates are running in the Republican primary for governor of Michigan. Four candidates—Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke, and Garrett Soldano—lead in fundraising and polling. The winner of the primary will face incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the November general election.

Dixon is a former news anchor for America’s Voice News. Dixon called herself “the visionary and clear policy leader in the Republican field,” saying she would “rebuild and grow the economy, stop the indoctrination of our school children, … [and] apply common-sense reforms to Michigan’s elections.”

Kelley owns a real estate investment firm. Kelley said, “We have God-given rights, not government granted privileges,” adding that he would “protect and defend those rights from an overreaching federal government,” and referring to Whitmer as a “radical left wing dictator.”

Rinke owned and operated a group of car dealerships in the Detroit area. Rinke highlighted his business experience, saying he would “get the government out of the way, eliminate regulations, lower costs and let businesses do what they do best: create good paying jobs for our communities.”

Soldano is a chiropractor and co-founder of Stand Up Michigan, a group opposed to the state’s coronavirus policies. Soldano said he was standing up for Michigan and “running to be your voice and return our government to We the People,” listing integrity, transparency, and freedom as three key points of his campaign.

Several candidates have received noteworthy endorsements in the primary. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and businessman Dick Devos endorsed Dixon. The Michigan Coalition for Freedom and the National Firearms Coalition endorsed Kelley. Michael Brown, a state police captain and former Republican gubernatorial candidate, endorsed Rinke.

Ralph Rebandt is also running in the primary.

Five candidates did not qualify for the Republican primary ballot following a May 23 report from the state Bureau of Elections that found 36 petition circulators had forged an estimated 68,000 signatures across multiple campaigns’ sets of nominating petitions, including those of the affected gubernatorial candidates. One of those candidates—former Detroit Police Chief James Craig—is running as a write-in candidate in the primary.

Comments / 13

illegitimate Joe
1d ago

TIME FOR THE Witless TO GO, ANY ONE OF THEM WOULD BE A THOUSAND PERCENT IMPROVEMENT AND QUALIFIED, SHE IS THE WORST GOVERNOR MICHIGAN HAS EVER HAD.

Reply
12
Kiri Jolith
1d ago

any one would be an improvement, though that's not saying much considering a hamster would be an improvement.

Reply(1)
9
Related
2022 Election Expert

Michigan to vote on 1 ballot measure in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 1 statewide ballot measure were certified for the ballot in Michigan in 2022. Description: Changes the term limits requirement for state legislators and financial disclosure requirements for state executive and legislative officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
95.3 MNC

Three GOP Governor candidates in Michigan support 1931 abortion law in debate

Three of the four GOP candidates for Michigan Governor say they support the state’s strict abortion law from 91 years ago. Wednesday night the four leading Republican hopefuls met for a debate and discussed guns, nuclear energy, employment, and the 1931 law that punishes performing or obtaining an abortion with up to four years in prison.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Dick Devos
ClickOnDetroit.com

GOP candidate for Michigan gov. Ryan Kelley to be arraigned on federal Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON – Republican candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning on federal charges connected to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. UPDATE: Michigan GOP gov. candidate Ryan Kelley pleads not guilty to federal Jan. 6 charges.
Ballotpedia News

Halfway through the primary calendar, the number of state legislative incumbents defeated in primaries is up 65%

State legislative incumbents are losing to primary challengers at an increased rate this year compared to 2020. Across the 26 states that have held primaries so far, 132 incumbents—27 Democrats and 105 Republicans—have lost. This represents a 65% increase from 2020 among these states. This increase has been driven by Republican losses, which are up 98% from 53 in 2020. For Democrats, the number defeated this year remains the same.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Michigan#Republican Primary#Republicans#Election State#Voice News
The Flint Journal

Michigan absentee ballot requests jump 73% over last midterm primary election

Since Michigan’s last midterm election, absentee ballots have gone from a limited freedom to something any voter can request with no questions asked. So, with a month before the Aug. 2 primary election, Michigan clerks have already received 876,782 applications for absentee ballots. That’s a 73% jump from before the 2018 primary, which saw 507,347 absentee requests with four weeks to go.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 30

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Democratic Edition. In this issue: Sanders backs Levin over Stevens in MI-11 and a look at endorsements in VT’s U.S. House race. Sanders endorses Levin over Stevens, criticizes PAC spending in Michigan. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorsed Rep. Andy Levin in Michigan’s...
VERMONT STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan Chronicle Endorses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Reelection

In January 2019, Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in as Michigan’s 49th governor, running to victory on sweeping campaign promises punctuated by vowing to “fix the damn roads.” Whitmer pledged to exponentially improve the state’s infrastructure, combat urban economic and poverty issues, advance schools and education for PreK to 12th-grade students, create more in-demand training and jobs for Michiganders, eradicate threats to clean drinking water across all communities, make it easier for residents to afford college, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox2detroit.com

How to vote absentee in Michigan's Aug. 2 primary election

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Registered Michigan voters can cast an absentee ballot in this summer's upcoming primary election. Voters will visit the polls Aug. 2, but you can vote before that with an absentee ballot. In fact, all registered voters, except for those incarcerated, can vote absentee in any Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Michigan House election 2022: Five Democrats, two Republicans run for District 5 seat

Democrat and Republican voters for the August primary will have to decide on a best candidate for Michigan’s House District 5. Democrats have more candidates to choose from compared to the Republicans. The five Democratic candidates are: Reggie Davis, Steele Hughes, Ksenia Milstein, Natalie Price and Michelle Wooddell. The two Republican candidates are Keith Albertie and Paul Taros. The top vote-getter from each political party will face off in the November general election.
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy