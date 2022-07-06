ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
54% of state legislatures are Republican, 44% Democratic

By Elisabeth Moore
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
At the end of June 2022, 54.27% of all state legislators in the United States are Republicans while 44.41% are Democrats. There are 7,383 state legislative seats in the country.

Republicans control 62 chambers, while Democrats hold 36. The Alaska House of Representatives is the only chamber organized under a multipartisan, power-sharing coalition.

Democrats hold 862 state Senate seats and 2,417 state House seats, gaining two Senate seats since last month. Republicans hold 1,095 state Senate seats and 2,912 state House seats, gaining two Senate seats and losing six House seats since last month.

Independent or third-party legislators hold 41 seats across 18 different states, including 33 state House seats and eight state Senate seats. There are 49 vacant state House seats and seven vacant state Senate seats across 18 different states.

Compared to June 2021, Democrats have lost five state Senate seats (867 v. 862) and 29 state House seats (2,446 v. 2,417). Republicans have gained three state Senate seats (1,092 v. 1,095) and lost seven state House seats (2,919 v. 2,912).

The Bayou Oracle
1d ago

That ratio will be around 62% to 38% Republican in a few months. The DNC is a dying party. They are hemorrhaging Latino and African American voters and have demonized white voters to the point even liberals like Bill Maher sounds like a FOX host now. The great thing is that once the DNC, it's identity politics and 200 year history of using racial division to achieve political power are finally voted into history, the U.S. can finally unite around a common cause of rebuilding this nation.

Roger Smith
2d ago

It's a lot harder to fortify the local elections. It just becomes painfully obvious when there's far too many votes than people who live in an area.

Steve Carter
1d ago

most Democrats are starting to realize their party is not for America and most of them are Americans first and Democrats keep lying just for power

