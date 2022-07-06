ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Wildfire contained after burning 59 acres in N.J.

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0zpR_0gVy4qLL00

Wildfire in Edison, New Jersey, now 100% contained 00:23

EDISON, N.J. -- In New Jersey, firefighters say a wildfire is now 100 percent contained in Middlesex County .

Officials say the fire started just before noon Tuesday in Edison.

It burned 59 acres off Meadow Road.

No structures were damaged, and nobody was hurt.

Officials say it was likely caused by sunlight that ignited dry brush.

Firefighters say crews will stay at the scene to monitor hotspots.

They warn smoke could linger in the area for hours.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a shooting overnight in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 on Somerset Street in New Brunswick, initial reports said. The shooting victim purportedly walked into the emergency room shot to the thigh, an unconfirmed report said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fireworks incidents, complaints erupt across NJ

Several New Jersey communities are dealing with the fallout from backyard fireworks displays. A 40-year-old woman was severely injured Monday evening when a firework struck her in the eye at her home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck. Police chief Glenn O'Reilly said the woman's eye was bleeding and she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6 near exit 117 north in Aberdeen Township, initial reports said. The right shoulder of the parkway was blocked. There was a second, unrelated crash on...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Edison, NJ
Government
City
Edison, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Person struck and killed on Route 29 in Trenton, NJ after fall from overpass

TRENTON — A person struck by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of Route 29 led to the closure of the road during the Wednesday morning commute. A "pedestrian fell or jumped" from the Route 1 overpass in Trenton and was then struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to city spokesman Timothy Carroll. The identity of the individual was not disclosed but Carroll said they may be homeless.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Route 287 sinkhole update: temporary ramp coming soon to NJ highway

BEDMINSTER — Commuters unable to use the ramp from northbound Route 287 to eastbound Route 78 because of a sinkhole may get some relief by the end of July. The sinkhole in the right shoulder and part of the right lane was discovered around midnight on June 19 by a State Police trooper at the beginning of the ramp where it leaves Route 287. Drivers have had to find ways around the ramp to get onto Route 78 while the New Jersey Department of Transportation assesses the problem.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
NJ.com

Shake Shack to open 2 more N.J. locations

Burger chain Shake Shack will open two more New Jersey locations this year. The growing, fast-casual eatery is set to open spots in Edison and Jersey City. The Shake Shack in Edison will be located at the Menlo Park Mall, according to Patch, and the Jersey City location will occupy space across from the Grove PATH Plaza at 95 Christopher Columbus Dr., according to Jersey City’s Historic Downtown Special Improvement District.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Sunlight
92.7 WOBM

Free blueberries going out to NJ shore visitors on Friday

New Jersey is handing out free Jersey Fresh blueberries to shore visitors on Friday. To highlight National Blueberry Day on July 8, New Jersey Department of Agriculture staff will be on hand at three locations until supplies last. "Jersey Fresh fans showed their enthusiasm for blueberries as this was a...
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Smoky Holiday Fire Doused Off Route 46

Firefighters doused a smoky July 4th blaze behind an industrial building in Hasbrouck Heights. Massive plumes of smoke could be seen for miles after the fire broke out in wooden pallets of foam insulation and spread to a section of the building off westbound Route 46 between Routes 17 and 80 near the Hilton Hotel shortly before 8 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NJ.com

N.J. reports 17 new COVID deaths, 2,298 new cases as US tops 88M positive tests

New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 2,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths as the United States has now topped 88 million positive tests. The statewide positivity rate for tests conducted Friday, the most recent day with available data, was 12.48%. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers positivity rates above 10% to be “high.” However, the positivity rate is substantially lower than its peak of 40.83% on Jan. 1 during the height of omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy