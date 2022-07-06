ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

45 of the Best First Dance Songs to Kick Off Your Reception

By Stephanie Sengwe
purewow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour first dance as a married couple is kind of a big deal. Do you want to go big and set the tone for the night, execute an intricately choreographed routine or go the traditional slow dance route? No matter the vibe, you want to pick a song that speaks to...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Her Album 'Stand for Myself'

There’s no modern musician better equipped to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe than Yola, who transforms into the queer rock ‘n’ roll legend for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. The UK artist’s Hollywood debut follows her 2021 album, Stand for Myself, which Yola will be the first to say has Tharpe’s impact laced throughout. Swinging between guitar-rock and soul, Yola builds off the foundation that Tharpe laid decades ago, with contemporary additions of ’90s Brit-pop and country Americana — "genre-fluid," as she's labeled it.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Charlie Puth Reveals Release Date and Cover Art for New Album 'CHARLIE'

Charlie Puth on Thursday shared the official cover art and release date for his forthcoming third studio album, CHARLIE, alongside a note detailing its production. The album artwork sees the pop chart-topper leaning against a white cube in black leather pants and a white tank top, surrounded by subtle doodles and short phrases.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Eight Rock And Pop Legends Who Are Rocking Their Way Into Their 80s

Some Rock and Roll music icons from way back have had successful career runs and are still rockin’ and rollin’ into their 80s. Some legends who would have been 80 have passed away, like guitar lord Jimi Hendrix and vocalist Janis Joplin, who died in 1970; and Mama Cass, who died in 1974 —but their legends remain.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Tamia
Person
Bono
Architectural Digest

Step Inside the Music Rooms of 6 Famous Musicians

For famous musicians like Kacey Musgraves or Big Sean, listening to and making music are integral parts of everyday life. This importance is plenty evident in AD’s tours of musician’s homes, where the personality of each performer and their connection to their craft are on full display. Below we round up some of the most gorgeous music spaces that have been featured, from the subterranean music studio in Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus’s midcentury-modern home to the airy vinyl-stuffed lounge at Burna Boy’s Lagos, Nigeria, compound. No matter the instruments a musician employs, or what recording tools they keep handy, these rooms stand as a space to honor their most memorable milestones in the field, and also help create new ones.
MUSIC
Variety

The 1975 Shares First Single and Music Video From Upcoming Album, ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’

Click here to read the full article. The 1975 has officially kicked off its next era with the release of a new music video and song titled “Part of the Band.” The song is the first single from the band’s upcoming fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” (due Oct. 14 via Dirty Hit). Led by a crisp string arrangement, and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, “Part Of The Band” opens with frontman Matty Healy reminiscing on former love affairs. “And I fell in love with a boy, it was kinda lame,” he croons, in his signature sing-songy mumble. “I was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Dance#Music Video#Your Song#Slow Dance#The Black Tux#Cat Power Best#Juno#Leon Bridges Best
Louder

The Steve Hillage albums you should definitely own

Guitarist and producer Steve Hillage is a true progressive visionary whose best albums cover a career as 70s prog hero and cult figure on the underground dance scene. When lists are compiled of true guitar heroes, hardly anyone spares a thought for Steve Hillage. And yet in a career that began more than half a century ago he has been one of the most consistently individual guitarists around.
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: Sylvan Esso, Ondara, Momma, Nora Brown and more

I'll begin this week's All Songs Considered with the song Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn tells us is his "favorite thing we've made so far as a band." The song is called, "Your Reality." Then I take us to the hills and some mountain music from the learned and talented teenage banjo picker Nora Brown. Nora's version of the Fred Cockerham song "Little Satchel" is from her third album coming in August called, Long Time To Be Gone. If you enjoy the ethereal folk sounds of Joan Shelley, then I am hoping you'll love the album I've had on repeat from Lindsay Clark called Carpe Noctem. The song "Evening Star" from the album also includes the spacious guitar of William Tyler.
MUSIC
NME

Sparks are at work on their 27th studio album

Sparks have entered the studio to work on what will be their 27th studio album, as revealed on the band’s Instagram. The post, shared yesterday (July 4), shows the Mael brothers in front of a home computer set up with recording software. Vocalist Ron Mael is sat at the computer, while keyboardist Russell Mael is standing and holding a note pad with chord progressions written on it. View the post below:
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

The Rolling Stones put on a typically energetic performance in Amsterdam during their SIXTY Tour... after being forced to postpone the show due to a positive Covid test last month

They've been touring around Europe for their SIXTY Tour. And The Rolling Stones put on a typically energetic performance in Amsterdam on Thursday evening as they took to the Johan Cruijff Arena stage. It comes after the band were due to perform in the Dutch capital last month, with the...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Town Mountain Seek Change in New Song, ‘Lines in the Levee’ [Exclusive Premiere]

"What’s a poor country boy to do?" Those words, penned by songwriter Phil Barker, ring throughout Town Mountain's brand new song, "Lines in the Levee," the title track for their latest studio record. Lines in the Levee is out Oct. 7 via New West Records and on Thursday, June 23, the title track and its official music video are premiering exclusively with Taste of Country.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Bacon Brothers Lean on Family Chemistry for New EP ‘Erato’

The first song Kevin Bacon wrote used the first three chords he learned on guitar. Ever since, partnering with his brother Michael, in the band The Bacon Brothers, Kevin has been growing, learning, and maturing as a songwriter. For someone who reads scripts all the time, Kevin never much considered himself a “writer,” indeed such is the case of many burgeoning artists—it can be hard to own that which you aspire to be, even if you’re there already. But now, some few decades into their partnership, the Bacon Brothers are making excellent music together—even if they’re never sure if or where the next song might come from. Part-unspeakable chemistry, part-tension through creativity, the duo is set to release its latest album, an EP called Erato, on July 8, which demonstrates how far they’ve come together and gives a window into perhaps the next generation of Bacon boys making music for the world.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe: ‘We Have To Give Black America Their Flowers’

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t until 2018 that Sister Rosetta Tharpe was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, acting as a much-needed if inadequate corrective of sorts to the lack of recognition the industry has given Black women. But we still have a long way to go. Yola — who recently played the queer gospel legend in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis — sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss Tharpe’s legacy. “We have to give Black America their flowers for being the home of another foundational genre of American and contemporary music,” Yola says. “We...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy