Tuner Alert: Dahler Can Give your BMW M3 or M4 A Swiss Twist of Power - gallery

Top Speed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDahler have turned the power knob of the already capable S58 engine up. Regardless, of the version, Dahler's tweaks have resulted in 630 hp and 546 lb/ft (740 Nm) The M3 and M4...

www.topspeed.com

Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
Top Speed

This Modified 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Is Ridiculous In All the Right Ways

Porsche produced the 930 Turbo from 1974 to 1989. Initially it was offered only as a coupe, and in the last two years of development Porsche also produced Targa and Cabriolet versions. The 930 was the first production sports car with a built-in turbocharger and was the fastest production car available in Germany. There’s currently a modified 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo up for grabs on Bring A Trailer, and it could be your only chance to land a very cool sports car. The current bid is $197,935, but it could go a lot higher before the digital hammer drops.
CARS
Top Speed

Lamborghini Is Not Interested In Making More Retro Models And It’s a Shame

As far as Italian car companies go, few possess the proud past and heritage of Lamborghini. It is because of this great past and the brand’s experience in making go-fast machines (and tractors) that we have gotten some of the most bonkers high-performance sports cars in the industry.Lamborghini’s decision to resurrect the Countach name was one that excited many, but was ultimately highly controversial. By the sound of it, the 2021 Lamborghini Countach will be the last time the supercar maker dabbles in retro-inspired models.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition Looks Amazing In Mamba Black

Now in its second generation, the Audi RS7 is one of the market’s most popular full-size sports sedans. Launched in 2019 the new RS7 brings a more aggressive exterior look, and an updated, more powerful engine. There aren’t many things you can upgrade for the RS7, so, as expected, any special edition will only bring exterior and interior changes. The latest RS7 exclusive edition will add exclusive design enhancements to the exterior and an updated interior look, but the engine stays the same. Only 23 units will be offered, and Audi will start taking orders in late summer of 2022.
CARS
Top Speed

This Chinese-Made Human Horizons HiPhi Z Grand Tourer Has a Robotic Arm

Chinese EV startup Human Horizons has just shown off its second production car. Named the HiPhi Z, it is not another crossover SUV, but instead a full-size Grand-Tourer in the shape of a sedan of all things. Design and Electric Performance. The HiPhi Z is equipped with a 120 kWh...
CARS
Top Speed

Top 10 Fastest Electric Scooters Available in 2022

Scooters have come a long way since the ones we used to push ourselves along with our feet. With the rise of electric motive power for two-wheelers, it was only a matter of time before someone started fitting batteries and electric motors to make the ultimate urban transport. For some people, speed is all that matters, and these ten E-Scooters will certainly satisfy that craving!
BICYCLES
Top Speed

Watch a $30M Ferrari 250 GT Crash During Le Mans Classic Race

Back in the 1960s, Count Giovanni Volpi wanted to buy a new Ferrari 250 GTO but his request was denied. As a reply to this denial, Volpi hired engineer Giotto Bizzarrini to upgrade a used Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The result was the one-off Ferrari 250 GT SWB Breadvan - a model that raced against the new 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. While during the 1962 Le Mans race the Breadvan was forced to retire due to a driveshaft failure, during the same racing season it won the GT class in two races. It raced a few more races after that, and starting 1973, it appears regularly at historic races worldwide. This year’s Le Mans Classic was one of the races it entered, but it would turn out to be disastrous.
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

2023 C8 Corvette Z06 - Performance, Price, and Photos

Celebrating almost 60 years of the Corvette Z06, the latest iteration of the race-bred variant promises to be the best performing and most refined Z06, ever. For many Corvette enthusiasts, the Z06 is perhaps the most desirable model within the line-up. Using the success and development of the C8.R race car, the C8 Z06 will integrate the first-ever flat-plane V-8 engine ever seen in a production Chevy, let alone a Corvette.
CARS
Top Speed

BMW 3 Series - Every Generation Ranked (Worst to Best)

The 3 Series is BMW’s best-selling model. It accounts for nearly 30-percent of the company’s car sales. The range was introduced back in 1975 and is going strong even today. It is currently in its seventh generation and is one of the best buys at its price point and in its segment. But, that doesn’t mean it has always been at the top of its game, right? Well, we’ve ranked every generation of the BMW 3 Series – from worst to best – and here’s how its journey has been so far:
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT & GT Pro - Performance, Price, and Photos

Triumph debuted an all-new Tiger 1200 lineup in MY2022 to include the GT and GT Pro models for your urban-bound adventures. This new generation comes with a new fuel tank, a new T-plane engine, built around a fresh frame and swingarm, all covered by new bodywork. New brake hardware comes with lean-sensitive ABS tech as part of the stock equipment package, right along with top-shelf suspension and electronics upgrades.
CARS
Top Speed

Spy Shots: An Early Look at the Lamborghini Urus Hybrid PHEV

Lamborghini is currently working on a facelifted version for the Urus known as the Urus EVO. Latest spy shots reveal that the Italian company has another surprise prepared for the Urus fans: a plug-in hybrid version is also under development. It was caught testing at the same time with the Aventador’s successor, a plug-in hybrid version of the Panamera, and the facelifted Cayenne - mostly because Lamborghini will share the plug-in hybrid technology with various Porsche models.
CARS
Top Speed

Alfa Romeo Is Shedding Its Enthusiast Image for the Sake of Money

In the past few years Alfa Romeo’s global sales have continued going down. From 83,438 units sold in 2018 it went down to 35,718 units in 2020 and to 25,964 units in 2021. Even on the U.S. market, things do not look too bright for the Italian maker. It tried a first return back in 2008 when it sold 100 8C Competizione supercar units, and then again in 2014 with the two-seat 4C sports car, but that also was not a success. In 2017, Alfa Romeo invested big and made a proper return with the launch of the Giulia range. But sales are not very encouraging as the company barely manages to sell 1,000 units per month in the U.S.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

ECOVACS’ most capable robot vacuum is getting its biggest discount for Prime Day

Finding the right tools for keeping your home clean is no simple task, especially with more technologies stepping in to try doing the job. ECOVACS simplifies the process with its powerful Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum, which is not only packed with features and paired with a base station that takes even more of the cleaning work out of your hands but also comes at its biggest-ever discount for Amazon Prime Day.
ELECTRONICS
Top Speed

This Unique 911 GT3 Celebrates 30 Years of Porsche Supercup

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is looked at as one of the toughest one-make series in the world. Since the 2021 season, Porsche has been racing the 911 GT3 Cup racing car based on the current generation Porsche 911. To mark 30 years of the famous race, Porsche Motorsport, in cooperation with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, developed a unique 911 GT3 inspired by the famous race car.
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge Sends Off The Supercharged V-8 With a Bang

Dodge has always challenged the status quo with its bonkers Muscle cars, and the company made this even more apparent in 2014, when it introduced the Hellcat engine and put it in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and later, in other models. Fast-forward eight years and the push for electrification has forced the brand to kill off any remaining V-8s, starting with the high-horsepower, supercharged Hellcat variants in order to make way for an EV Muscle car. Since this is Dodge, the supercharged V-8 is not going to go quietly, and the brand is celebrating the end of an era with one last, epic Hellcat model based on the Challenger, which will be an incarnation of the ultimate MOPAR.
CARS
Top Speed

Is ABS On Your Motorcycle A Boon Or A Bane?

Did you know ABS debuted on a motorcycle way back in 1988? The said system was quite different from the one we see nowadays and featured hydraulics instead of sensors. Now that you know this, you must also know that ABS, since then, has become a critical aspect of motorcycle safety and multiple governments have even made it mandatory.
CARS
Top Speed

Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer

Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
BUSINESS
Top Speed

How Koenigsegg’s Raw Project Could Revolutionize the Supercar Industry

The Swedish carmaker Koenigsegg is responsible for some of the most exclusive and technologically advanced high-performance cars in the industry. Between the pursuit of ultimate performance and sustainability, Koenigsegg produces, on average, just 35 vehicles per year. However, Koenigsegg has been thinking of expanding its production with a more affordable model, via the RAW Project. While the concept was introduced back in 2019, the model has yet to take physical shape. We don’t know what its production name will be, but like previous Koenigsegg models, it has the potential to change the supercar industry on a number of levels.
CARS

