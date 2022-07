PHOENIX -- Even with a loss in the first game of this series at Chase Field, the Giants were 25-5 over their last 30 games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That's tied for the best 30-game span they've ever had against an opponent, and it's a huge reason why they shocked the baseball world last year and won 107 games and the National League West.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO