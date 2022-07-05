ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Tonight Summer Concert Event Cancelled (July 5th)

middletownship.com
 3 days ago

Due to the forecast-ed weather for this evening,...

middletownship.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

The American Inn Motel in North Wildwood has been SOLD!

The American Inn Motel located between 13th and 14th and the beach was just sold today!. Our inside sources tell us that the property will remain a motel and everything will be run the same way as the last owners. The American Inn is directly on the beach, themed with everything red, white an blue!
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middle Township, NJ
987thecoast.com

Report: Injuries in Parkway Accident Early Thursday Morning in EHT

An investigation continues into a motor vehicle accident on the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Thursday morning that resulted in injuries. The Press of Atlantic City reports that a vehicle left the roadway, struck trees, and flipped at milepost 39.5 shortly after 1:00am Thursday. Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#The Eagles
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Hotel Owner Drew Reilly Dies

He owned the Blue Water Inn. He owned the Ocean Breeze Hotel, and many other businesses. He had an entrepreneurial spirit that inspired others. Drew Reilly, of Ocean City, passed away July 3 at just 55. His longtime friend, Jody Levchuk, co-owner of Jilly’s Boardwalk and downtown shops, described him as a person who “flew under the radar,” but who had business sense and a quick wit.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Visit the Chowder Capital of New Jersey

This summer, pay a visit to Long Beach Island, the scenic and salty barrier island with 18 miles of sugar sand beaches, surrounded by historic Southern Ocean County and the Pinelands. There’s plenty to keep you busy, whether you are day-tripping or staying a while. And don’t miss LBI’s legendary restaurants—they are open and ready to serve you a wonderful meal!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ocnjsentinel.com

A world record fish tale

OCEAN CITY — In February, Taylor (Hennessy) Stickel and her husband, Chris, were at a reef in the Bahamas looking for lobsters for a friend who was planning a romantic dinner. It’s not clear whether they ever found those lobsters, but Taylor wound up with a world spearfishing record.
Shore News Network

Atlantic City Shooting Sends Teen Victim to Hospital

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A 19-year-old male was found shot by police officers on Tuesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries. Police said at 1:17 AM, patrol officers responded to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a male shot. Responding officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 19, of Atlantic City, was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy