Sarasota’s Big Olaf Creamery, linked by the CDC to a listeria outbreak, has been sued in Tampa federal court by the family of a deceased Illinois woman. The lawsuit blames Big Olaf ice cream eaten by Pesotum, Illinois, resident Mary Billman while visiting Florida for her death on Jan. 29. Billman’s death is the one in the CDC’s breakdown of this listeria outbreak (23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations, one death).

