Miami, FL

Alcantara dominant again as Marlins beat Angels 2-1

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Sandy Alcantara pitched eight dominant innings in his second straight win, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Alcantara (9-3) allowed two hits — singles by Luis Rengifo in the fifth and Mike Trout in...

