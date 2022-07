Click here to read the full article. DHL eCommerce Solutions announced plans to invest 560 million pounds ($575 million) across its U.K. e-commerce operation, DHL Parcel U.K. The investment comes following a 40 percent volume uplift since the start of 2020 and soaring demand for its e-commerce and B2B services, the company said Tuesday. The expansion project is designed to deliver the necessary infrastructure to facilitate growth, as well as put the business at the forefront of sustainable and digital logistics. “The Covid pandemic has not only driven digitalization, but also significantly changed consumer behavior, rapidly accelerating the growth of e-commerce and...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO