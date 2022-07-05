ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Joel Fumia takes the helm as the next Los Gatos High girls soccer coach

By Emanuel Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Fumia vividly remembers going to his two older sisters’ Los Gatos High soccer matches and the program competing for league and section championships. Now, the 33-year-old looks to lead the Wildcats to a return to glory as the new head coach of the program. “I was born...

Related
diablomag.com

Five Questions for Mark Ibanez

The Bay Area almost missed out on Mark Ibanez. In 1979, he was a part-timer getting his start at a Sacramento TV station, which had just offered him a five-year contract. A KTVU director saw him on the air, took him to lunch before he inked the deal, and brought him to the East Bay. Ibanez stayed at KTVU for the next 43 years until retiring in March. During his tenure, he covered nine Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers or Oakland Raiders, seven World Series featuring the San Francisco Giants and/or Oakland A’s, five NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, and one Stanley Cup appearance with the San Jose Sharks. Here, the Danville resident takes Diablo behind the scenes of “The Play” and explains why he shaved his signature mustache.
OAKLAND, CA
hoodline.com

Expansion plans move forward for prestigious all-girls school in Palo Alto after years-long battle

Plans to expand Castilleja School in Palo Alto have finally gotten city approval after six years of contention. A proposal to add more students and new buildings to the elite all-girls campus at Bryant Street and Embarcadero Road faced stiff opposition from the city and from residents from the day it was first proposed in 2016. The reason for the resistance seems to stem from the school's dishonesty.
PALO ALTO, CA
hoodline.com

Secrets and rumors behind San Jose’s treasured taco topping, Orange Sauce

It’s considered one of the most treasured ‘made in San Jose’ specialties. The world-famous Orange Sauce sold at La Victoria Taqueria is the stuff of legend. The creamy condiment that customers can’t seem to get enough of continues to grow in popularity year after year. It was created just a few months after the first La Victoria location opened its first location in 1998 on San Carlos Street near San Jose State. Now, four more San Jose locations are selling Orange Sauce, as well as one location in Hayward. Customers love coating their tacos, burritos, and quesadillas with it, or buy their own bottles of it to use on anything they want.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

How much will Santa Clara lose when Great America closes?

Santa Clara expects steep losses of more than half a million dollars in revenue each year when Great America shuts its gates within the next decade. News last week of the amusement park’s $310 million sale to San Francisco-based real estate firm Prologis shocked Silicon Valley. This comes on the heels of Santa Clara already facing a revenue crisis with a nearly $20 million deficit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
City
Los Gatos, CA
Los Gatos, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Moraga, CA
losgatan.com

Town fills trio of leadership roles

Back in February, Gitta Ungvari delivered the mid-year budget report—letting elected officials know how reclassifying Netflix to an e-commerce platform affected the Town’s bottom line and pitching Council on a quarter-million-dollars in extra spending. “The Town must operate within its legally adopted budget,” she said, commenting on the...
LOS GATOS, CA
JustLuxe.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s Captivating Cuisine

Situated atop a breathtaking ocean bluff overlooking 50 miles of rugged California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is no doubt the region’s hospitality grand dame. The only five-star luxury oceanfront resort in the San Francisco Bay Area, the seaside sanctuary evokes the ambience of grand East Coast and European retreats of yore. Featuring Ritz-Carlton stellar service, the brand’s trademark glamour is well-illustrated by its dramatic cliffside views, its recreational opportunities, a sumptuous spa, and incomparable cuisine options.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Will Schools Require Masks Due to Rise in Bay Area COVID Cases?

The debate over masks in schools is heating up again as schools begin preparing for the next academic year while a new hyper-contagious COVID variant fuels a spike in cases. California said it has no plans for a sweeping mask mandate at schools, which means every school district must decide its rules for face coverings.
SAN JOSE, CA
Person
St. Mary
calmatters.network

Pleasanton Unified receives full accreditation; committee removes probationary marks after noting improvements in new teacher support

The Pleasanton Unified School District was granted full accreditation last month after a year of being in a probationary period where it had to address and meet certain conditions set by the state for better support for new teachers. According to the 2021 report, the California Committee on Accreditation last...
PLEASANTON, CA
losgatan.com

Jazz on the Plazz organizers sound-off at series launch

Teri Hope and Jonathan Knowles, the organizers of Jazz on the Plazz, were clearly thrilled to welcome Los Gatos residents and visitors to the first edition of the Jazz on the Plazz series, which this year is honoring one of the greats while investing in the future crop of artists…
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Carlos girl has been located

(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a San Carlos girl who went missing on Tuesday. Sabrina Klinke, 14, was last seen Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in San Francisco. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Klinke is likely in San Francisco near the Ferry Building or at the Westfield Shopping Centre.
#Girls Soccer#High School#Coaching#Wildcats#El Camino Division#Ccs#Open Division
calmatters.network

Two transfer officers join Pleasanton PD

The Pleasanton Police Department welcomed two new officers last week: Austin Dement and Robert Palma, both lateral hires from other departments within the greater Bay Area. Dement comes to Pleasanton from the Santa Cruz Police Department, where he worked since 2018 and while there received recognition “for an outstanding number of DUI arrests,” according to Pleasanton police.
PLEASANTON, CA
Soccer
Super League
Sports
sanjoseinside.com

Sizzling Housing Market in Bay Area Starts to Cool, but Still Tops U.S. Prices

The Bay Area housing market, continuing a trend of recent years, is the most expensive place in the U.S. to buy a home, according to real estate experts who track home sales. For a region that registered record sale prices in 2021, with nearly a 12% growth in median home sale prices, the Bay Area market is beginning to level out this year, reports Norada Real Estate Investments, a Southern California firm that studies nationwide real estate trends.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young couple killed in Oakland Adams Point murder-suicide identified

OAKLAND, Calif. - A young couple in Oakland who died in what police are calling a murder-suicide has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said that Christian Abrica, 27, and Francisca Perez Mendoza, 25, both of Oakland were found dead on Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Perkins Street in the Adams Point neighborhood.
OAKLAND, CA

