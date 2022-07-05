Joel Fumia takes the helm as the next Los Gatos High girls soccer coach

The Bay Area almost missed out on Mark Ibanez. In 1979, he was a part-timer getting his start at a Sacramento TV station, which had just offered him a five-year contract. A KTVU director saw him on the air, took him to lunch before he inked the deal, and brought him to the East Bay. Ibanez stayed at KTVU for the next 43 years until retiring in March. During his tenure, he covered nine Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers or Oakland Raiders, seven World Series featuring the San Francisco Giants and/or Oakland A’s, five NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors, and one Stanley Cup appearance with the San Jose Sharks. Here, the Danville resident takes Diablo behind the scenes of “The Play” and explains why he shaved his signature mustache.

