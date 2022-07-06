ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Concealed carry permits may increase in CA following SCOTUS ruling

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six people are dead and 30 are injured after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody following an hour-long manhunt. While his motives are still unclear, law...

Reason.com

State Reactions to the SCOTUS Ruling Against Discretionary Carry-Permit Laws Range From Compliance to Defiance

After the Supreme Court ruled that New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms violated the Second Amendment, state legislators responded by imposing new restrictions. Four days after Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed that bill into law, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced a strikingly different response to the Court's ruling, saying state police would immediately stop demanding that carry-permit applicants demonstrate a "good and substantial reason" for exercising the right to bear arms.
MARYLAND STATE
Sourcing Journal

California Governor Signs Off on $2.3 Billion in Supply Chain Spend

Click here to read the full article. Port infrastructure, goods movement training, clean trucks and other supply chain-related spending are set to see capital injections with California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing off on the state’s budget. The approved spending is a boon for the state’s supply chain infrastructure, amounting to some $2.3 billion in programs earmarked for the ports or related initiatives. “Continual investment in port infrastructure, sustainable technologies and jobs creation is essential to maintaining our competitiveness now and in the future,” Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka said of the new budget. The supply chain spending is part of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA County Supervisors to ask voters for power to remove Sheriff Villanueva

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on an agenda next week that would ask voters for the right to remove an elected sheriff from office. The proposed change to the county's charter could be on the ballot for November's general election would give the supervisors the power to remove a sitting elected LA County Sheriff from office if four out of five supervisors agree the sheriff is unfit for its position.The board released the agenda item on Thursday and it comes after LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been criticized by several supervisors over the Sheriff's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Judge rules in favor of father-son duo stating LAUSD cannot issue vaccination requirement

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled against Los Angeles Unified School District's vaccination mandate on Tuesday, instead opting to side with a father-son duo who challenged the mandate. Judge Mitchell Beckloff ruled that the current LAUSD mandate clashed with both California state law and the state health and safety code by not allowing exemptions for personal beliefs. That mandate, which stated that students attending in person classes must be vaccinated against coronavirus, or be moved to an at-home study program, was approved in September 2021. In response to the initial issuance of the mandate, the father of a student at Science Academy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

What to know about the imminent Supreme Court ruling that could doom US climate action

After the seismic ruling of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, and strike down 50 years of constitutional abortion protections, the justices are set to imminently decide in another massively consequential, if lesser-known, case. It is likely that the court will deliver an announcement this week in the case known as West Virginia v Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).The issue at hand is whether the federal government has the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal-fired power plants under the 1970 Clean Air Act, but could also impact its ability to tackle the climate crisis...
CONGRESS & COURTS
freightwaves.com

Supreme Court rejects California Trucking Association’s appeal

AB5 is now set to go into effect in the California trucking sector, as the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied review of the appeal that represented the California Trucking Association’s last-ditch effort to keep the independent contractor law away from its operations. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

2nd Amendment supporters in Maryland rally around U.S. Supreme Court decision

(The Center Square) – One gun rights group in Maryland is elated with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding self-defense. The ramifications of the court’s recent decision regarding New York’s gun permit law are being felt across the country, especially in Maryland where the decision would potentially invalidate the long-standing requirement for a permit to carry.
MARYLAND STATE

