Concealed carry permits may increase in CA following SCOTUS ruling

Port infrastructure, goods movement training, clean trucks and other supply chain-related spending are set to see capital injections with California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing off on the state's budget.
The approved spending is a boon for the state’s supply chain infrastructure, amounting to some $2.3 billion in programs earmarked for the ports or related initiatives.
“Continual investment in port infrastructure, sustainable technologies and jobs creation is essential to maintaining our competitiveness now and in the future,” Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka said of the new budget.
The supply chain spending is part of...
