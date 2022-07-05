ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Highland Park Victims

Cover picture for the articleToday, in accordance with the recent Presidential order lowering all US flags to half-staff, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and...

CBS News

Congressman Brad Schneider on Highland Park shooting

Congressman Brad Schneider represents Highland Park, Illinois, and was at the community's Fourth of July parade when a gunman opened fire. He joins CBS News' Lana Zak to talk about his experience and what leaders can do to address gun violence.
The Independent

Biden orders US flags to half mast in honour of Highland Park shooting victims

American flags will fly at half-mast across the United States and on all US vessels, embassies, and other overseas facilities until sunset on Friday after President Joe Biden ordered them lowered in honour of the victims of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting which claimed six lives at an Independence Day celebration on Monday.“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of gun violence perpetrated on our Independence Day, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Illinois, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United...
The Associated Press

Budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote hours after representatives were briefed on the details. All of the no votes were Republicans. Leaders of the majority GOP caucus touted the $42.8 billion spending plan for how it would affect transportation, police and election operations. “One, it responsibly saves money, two, it responsibly invests money and three, while making sure that we’re taking care of today we’re also planning for tomorrow,” House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, told reporters.
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
