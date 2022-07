It appears Elon Musk welcomed not one, not two, but three children over the past year. According to court documents obtained by Insider, the 51-year-old tech mogul secretly fathered twins last year with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his Neuralink company. The outlet reports Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the babies’ surnames to “Musk” and incorporate “Zilis” into their middle names. The request was reportedly approved by a Texas judge back in May—about six months after the twins were purportedly born. Insider did not publish the children’s first names.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO