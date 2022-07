The hospital as you know it in Spring Valley could be on its last legs. Linda Burt is the Chief Integration Officer with St. Margaret's Health. In a recent letter spelling out the continued integration of services between hospitals in Spring Valley and Peru, Burt says the top priority is to file paperwork with the state to discontinue St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley as a hospital. If approved, all inpatient services would end in Spring Valley and be moved to St. Margaret's Health-Peru. This could all be in place by early next year.

SPRING VALLEY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO