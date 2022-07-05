The San Antonio Spurs Claim Isaiah Roby Off Waivers from Oklahoma City

Stephen Curry did not hold back when letting the world know what he thought of Charles Barkley’s chances at the American Century Championship this weekend. The Warriors star was asked during a press conference this week to share this thoughts on the bet the NBA Hall of Famer placed on himself to finish in the top-70 at the star-studded celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Curry, who has finished top-five at the ACC three times in his previous nine appearances, to give his answer.

NBA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO