San Antonio, TX

The San Antonio Spurs Claim Isaiah Roby Off Waivers from Oklahoma City

By Sam Ramirez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Spurs announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have claimed forward Isaiah Roby off waiver from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Roby was released by...

The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All 76ers

Would Reggie Bullock Be A Good Signing for Sixers?

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to add players to their roster ahead of the upcoming season, Reggie Bullock has appeared in the conversation. Although he has downplayed the rumors, it's not outside the realm of possibility for him to be in Philadelphia come this season. With speculation swirling, the question...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

NBA Veteran Markieff Morris Wants to Play With Sixers

Philadelphia-born NBA veteran Markieff Morris has been in the NBA since 2011. After getting selected 13th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, the former Kansas product started his career as a reserve with the Suns. Since then, Morris has bounced around the NBA. After spending five...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Steph Curry Doesn’t Hesitate Giving His Take on If Barkley Will Be in Top 70

Stephen Curry did not hold back when letting the world know what he thought of Charles Barkley’s chances at the American Century Championship this weekend. The Warriors star was asked during a press conference this week to share this thoughts on the bet the NBA Hall of Famer placed on himself to finish in the top-70 at the star-studded celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Curry, who has finished top-five at the ACC three times in his previous nine appearances, to give his answer.
NBA

