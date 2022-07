Did you know that, on average, 60% of residential water is used outdoors? That is where water waste is most likely to occur. Make sure you check your sprinklers, as irrigation runoff is the number one culprit of water waste. Also, don’t hose down your driveways and walkways. Instead, use a broom to remove debris. When washing your car, you should use a shutoff nozzle to reduce wasted water. Consider installing drip irrigation, it is ideal for plants because water directly soaks into the soil without washing away soil or mulch.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO