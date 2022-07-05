ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, MN

Ossuarium installed at Oakdale Cemetery

Crookston Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ossuarium built by Eickhof Columbaria was installed at Oakdale Cemetery Thursday, June 30 after a fundraising campaign made the project possible....

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

 

