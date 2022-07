Cricket chiefs will send undercover spotters into the Edgbaston crowd at Saturday’s Twenty20 clash between England and India in renewed efforts to combat racist abuse.Warwickshire have announced a slew of new measures in a bid to stamp out racism at Edgbaston, after a number of fans reported abuse during England’s recent Test match with India.Police have launched an investigation into the allegations on day four of five in England’s seven-wicket win that came to a stunning climax on 5 July.“Undercover football crowd-style spotters will be placed throughout the stadium to listen out for abusive behaviour and report it for immediate...

SOCIETY ・ 19 HOURS AGO