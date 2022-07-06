Local Sports Schedule — Wednesday 7/6/22

Favorable weather conditions allowed farmers 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork in Minnesota last week, according to the USDA. Corn condition was rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 27% fair, 57% good and 11% excellent. Soybean emergence was at 98%, 18 days behind last year and 6 days behind the 5 year average. Soybean blooming was at 6%, Soybean condition was 1% very poot, 3% poor, 28% fair, 58% good and 10% excellent.
When the Minnesota Legislature finally agreed to a front line worker bonus pay plan, lawmakers anticipated 667,000 workers would be eligible for slices of the $500 million pool of money. The individual checks were anticipated to total about $750. Now the only number that will for sure not change is the $500 million bonus pool.
