P.I. Works and Airspan Network Holdings have been collaborating with several Tier-1 mobile networks to simplify small cells deployment and automate their management systems. Both companies agreed to extend this collaboration into the Open RAN technology. The main focus is to increase the intelligence and automation related to performance, deployment, and management of an Open RAN architecture, by implementing a fully O-RAN Alliance standardized RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) together with A1 and O1 interfaces. This collaboration will further improve the development of the Open RAN ecosystem.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO