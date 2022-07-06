ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port of Aveiro Revolutionizes Cargo Management with 5G Solutions from Vodafone & Ericsson

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of Vodafone's 5G network will allow the Port of Aveiro to monitor and manage its load in real time, through digital replication solutions and virtual reality and augmented reality applications and devices. These technological innovations, which are being implemented in partnership with Ericsson and used by port...

www.thefastmode.com

