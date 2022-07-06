Driving Network Performance and Scalability with 5th Generation Coherent Optics

Cloud computing involves the provision and usage of computing resources like hardware, storage, databases, networking, software, processing, etc. over a network (e.g., the internet) on a subscription basis. It is a groundbreaking computing paradigm that has been around for some time and is transforming the way computers are used. This transformation boils down to the fact that cloud computing pulls down the hardware barrier that limits peoples usage of computing resources. This means that cloud computing minimizes the limitations of a given computer device by granting it remote access to software running on a server somewhere, and also allowing it to utilize the storage, processing and networking resources of the server. Hence, a physical computing device is virtually extended in functionality by a server. Though shared computer resource usage dates back to mainframe computers, this ability to virtualize and thus, cut the cost of computing resources has brought cloud computing to the limelight and according to comparethecloud.net, cloud computing has been hailed as the champion of the information age.

