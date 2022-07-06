ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiermaier knocks in 4, Rays beat Red Sox 8-4 at Fenway

BOSTON — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays...

ESPN

Donaldson's slam leads Yankees past Devers, Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON -- — Gerrit Cole shut down eight of the nine hitters in the Red Sox lineup — good enough to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over Boston on Thursday night. And then there was Rafael Devers. The Red Sox third baseman made a...
NBC Sports

Red Sox injuries: Eovaldi, Whitlock to pitch for Triple-A Worcester

Barring any setbacks, the Boston Red Sox will be getting some key reinforcements soon. Manager Alex Cora revealed on Thursday that injured right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock will pitch this weekend for Triple-A Worcester. Eovaldi has been on the injured list since June 12 with a lower back inflammation and Whitlock has been out since June 10 due to right hip inflammation.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Josh Winckowski

Last night’s 16-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates was fun, wasn’t it? But you know what would be even better? That’s right, a win over the Boston Red Sox — and what do you know, the Yankees open up a four-game set against their archrivals tonight in Boston, as they seek to remind the surging Red Sox who runs the American League East.
The Associated Press

Rays' Kluber shuts down Red Sox bats in righty Bello's debut

BOSTON (AP) — Corey Kluber worked six scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Red Sox 7-1 on Wednesday night in the major league debut of Brayan Bello, the top pitching prospect in Boston’s system. With a fastball topping out at 97 mph, the 23-year-old Bello (0-1) worked four up-and-down innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. The right-hander finished his 79-pitch outing by retiring two batters after Josh Lowe’s one-out double. “I grabbed him and said, ‘Hey, man, you’re a big leaguer,’” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He had a...
CBS Boston

Brayan Bello to get another MLB start with Red Sox

BOSTON -- The much-hyped MLB debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello was a bit underwhelming. The 23-year-old will get another big league shot in short order, though.With Michael Wacha slowly recovering from a case of dead arm, Bello will most likely take the hill again for Boston on Monday night in Tampa Bay.Additionally, Chris Sale is likely to start for Boston in Tampa Bay the following night.Bello, the top-ranked pitcher in the Red Sox' system and the 45th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, made his first MLB start on Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Rays. He struggled a bit, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings, while striking out a pair of batters.That performance was a ways off from his minor league work this season, where he's gone 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 15 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. But a speed bump or two was to be expected for Bello, who will get his second crack at facing big league hitters next week in St. Petersburg. 
The Spun

Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record. Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of...
