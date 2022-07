LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings for his 11th win, and Mookie Betts hit a pair of leadoff homers in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener on Thursday night. Gonsolin is the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 11-0 since Alex Wood in 2017. He and Houston’s Justin Verlander are tied for most wins in the majors. The NL West leaders won their fourth in a row. Gonsolin allowed two runs and four hits, struck out three and didn’t walk anyone for his second straight start and third time this season. His 1.62 ERA is the best in baseball.

