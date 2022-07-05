ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long Island to D.C.: How Frances Townsend Went From a Small Town to the White House

Cover picture for the articleWantagh, New York, is a hamlet of roughly 18,000 people on Long Island, about an hour outside Manhattan. While it’s only about 30 miles from New York City, it’s certainly a world away culturally. Which makes it all the more interesting that Frances Townsend emerged from that...

www.dailyuw.com

nypressnews.com

Rudy Giuliani had stents put in after ‘assault’ flap says John Catsimatidis; NYC Mayor Adams: the video doesn’t match up with the allegation

John Catsimatidis — the former mayoral candidate, radio host and supermarket magnate — rushed to Rudy Giuliani’s defense during a radio interview with Mayor Adams on Friday, saying the former mayor had a medical procedure after making the accusation that a man who patted him on the back actually assaulted him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who can actually get a gun in New York City?

New York City officials are expecting an increase in the number of guns carried legally in the city following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the state’s concealed carry law in June. The New York City Police Department, which is the licensing agency tasked with issuing gun permits in the city, is notoriously strict when it comes to granting permission to carry a gun. The law overturned by the court allowed licensing agencies to apply a level of subjectivity in determining who had a “unique need for self-protection.” Now that the standard has been ruled unconstitutional by the high court, the state has set new guidelines for issuing the permits, effective Sept. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams wants New York to learn to live with COVID. The city scrapped its guide map for how to do that.

Last week, the New York City Department of Health removed its color-coded COVID-19 alert system from its website, leaving a notice of plans to reevaluate the system. This week, the seven-day positivity rate in New York City crossed 14%, as the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron variant accounts for an increasing share of the city’s reported COVID-19 cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over ‘self-defense’

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on “The Five.”. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you’re right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn’t deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don’t have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he’s over here saying, “You know what, I’m not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor.” Baloney. You were hired because you’re a cop who’s anti-crime. They’re taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams unveils Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan

NEW YORK -- Hurricane season is here. As we look back at the tragic loss of lives from last year's remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Eric Adams' office says the Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan will help keep residents safe.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported Thursday, families should also prepare for potentially extreme weather.Nearly a year after Ida hit the New York City area, leaving dozens dead and structural damage across the region, city agencies are working to ensure this hurricane season looks a lot different."It wasn't high tides that affected us. It was rain. The level of rain our system...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley, New York Is ‘Turning Into The Hamptons’

Some Hudson Valley residents may not like the sound of this. A new report says the Hudson Valley is "turning into the Hamptons." "The Hudson Valley is starting to look a lot more like the Hamptons," Shayne Benowitz writes in a New York Post article titled "Ritzy new developments are turning Hudson Valley into the Hamptons."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Shuts Down Popular ‘Natural Resource’ in Hudson Valley ‘Until Further Notice’

A popular spot in the Hudson Valley close to where Sesame Street characters searched for a "hidden treasure" is closed to the public "until further notice." On Friday, July 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Croton Gorge Unique Area is closed to the public until further notice. Officials didn't provide many details but said the closure is an effort to "protect the natural resource.
HUDSON, NY
Real News Network

‘We’re already stretched thin’: NYC teachers criticize massive school budget cuts

At the end of the school year, Annie Tan, a special education elementary school teacher in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York, said teachers typically have a party. This year, however, that celebration was mired by the loss of 16 teachers from her school who are being excessed (ie, moved to different schools and positions) as a result of massive public education budget cuts that are being enacted by the New York City Board of Education and Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

7 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in New York City

While there’s no denying the nostalgia trip of dinner along Arthur Avenue or Mulberry Street, followed by pastry shopping and a sidewalk cup of espresso, many of New York City’s best Italian restaurants are located outside of Little Italy. Neighborhoods like Corona, Williamsburg, and South Ozone Park may have changed drastically since the days of $1.50 subway fare, but there are still dozens of old-school New York City Italian restaurants where the atmosphere is almost identical to what it was when the restaurants first opened – some as far back as the mid-1900s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

