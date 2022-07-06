Here's Where You've Seen the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Before

This article contains light spoilers through the fourth season of Stranger Things. Somehow, even thousands of viewing minutes in, my synapses numbed by a cinematic universe so squelchy that it induces visceral anxiety, I still don’t really know how to feel about Stranger Things. It’s hard to even say exactly what it is. TV watchers today are accustomed to streaming works that coalesce, murkily, somewhere between film and television. (Try—if you can—to define The Beatles: Get Back, an almost-eight-hour, three-part work of living theater directed by Peter Jackson.) But the transmediality of Stranger Things is stranger still. Each season follows an immutable formula—kids encounter a monster, superpowered girl saves the world, sweet but expendable supporting character is sacrificed in the process—swiping from a grab bag of ’80s VHS tapes, nostalgic earworms, and coming-of-age angst. And each season is designed to then be liberally rehashed: memed on Twitter, spotted on the Spotify charts, replicated on TikTok, explicated on Reddit.
