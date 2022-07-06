Here's Where You've Seen the ‘Stranger Things’ Cast Before

Netflix wrapped up the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things this weekend, with the final two episodes going live on the streaming service. The series is the biggest option that Netflix has to offer and it's definitely become an event series that's as big as Game of Thrones. Stranger Things is known for its more horrific elements, but the creators of the series have certainly upped the ante this time around. Fans have been loving the horrific elements of the fourth season as some have even created some cool concepts with the released footage. One Stranger Things fan thinks that the series has some elements from A Nightmare on Elm Street and even created a cool video on how a reboot could look. You can check out the footage below.

