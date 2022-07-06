ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch out — this state just made Amazon deliveries more expensive

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Would this put a damper on your online shopping? How about home deliveries from your favorite restaurants?. Colorado has imposed a 27-cent fee on retail deliveries for buyers that applies to items subject to sales tax and delivered by car, which include purchases from Amazon and...

KKTV

New Colorado retail delivery fee causing issues for small businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado has a new 27 cents retail delivery fee that applies to all deliveries by motor vehicles. This includes Amazon deliveries, florist deliveries, food delivery and more. Many small business owners in Colorado Springs are not happy with the new fee, and one small business owner tells KKTV 11 News that it’s costing her more than $100,000 to implement new software and systems around the fee for all her business.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Country 99.1

Digital License Plates Will Soon Be Available In Colorado

Coloradans will soon be able to purchase their very own digital license plates thanks to a brand-new bill signed into law that is set to go into effect next month. According to Colorado Politics, the legislation permitting the modernized plates in Colorado, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis back in April.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado missed out on $2.8 million of revenue at campsites last year, according to a state audit

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s alleged mismanagement of campsite reservations last year cost $2.8 million in lost potential revenue, according to a state audit. CPW is a branch of the Department of Natural Resources and is tasked with balancing conservation with the recreational needs of the state. The organization oversees more than 4,200 campsites across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Choosing Big Labor over Colorado agriculture

Colorado’s family farms and ranches — forever fighting to stay afloat — apparently don’t face enough challenges to satisfy the Democrats who run our state legislature. So, last year, ruling Democrats heaped another burden on the people who provide all of us our food. They passed...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Airbnb hosts hacked: Boulder home rented out without owner's consent, Buena Vista host loses thousands in rental revenue

Some Airbnb hosts have been getting hacked -- some losing thousands of dollars in rental revenue, others seeing strangers show up at their doors ready to rent out listings that haven't been active for years. Online forums and blogs show it's been happening to people across the country, but CBS Colorado has learned it's also happening to hosts in the Centennial State.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

1 in 3 Coloradans afraid of losing home in the next month

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans are worried about the state’s inflated cost of living more than anything else, and they want something to change it. The nonprofit Colorado Health Foundation has been conducting an annual poll of Colorado’s top concerns for the past three years to help inform policymakers about what is top of mind for likely voters in the state. This year, Coloradans are more concerned about household finances than anything else.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado voters could decide whether to legalize psychedelic mushrooms this fall

A measure to legalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide is a step closer to the ballot after proponents submitted signatures to the Secretary of State’s office. If the state finds they have enough valid signatures, Coloradans can expect to vote on Initiative 58 — also known as the Natural Medicine Health Act — this November. Co-chief proponent Veronica Lightning Horse Perez said the campaign collected over 220,0000 signatures, giving them a cushion of about 100,000 above the minimum required.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have unclaimed property and you don’t even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is trying to get the word out about the “Great Colorado Payback.” The program is run through Colorado’s Unclaimed Property Division. Just in the City of Colorado Springs alone, there are 576,662 claims available, representing $64,930,768 in cash, 433 tangibles from safety deposit boxes, and 36,731,451 shares available. Essentially, the program’s purpose is to get lost or forgotten assets back to their rightful owners. The organization holding the original obligation is required to make every effort to contact the owner and establish activity. If they are not able to make contact, that asset is reported to the state of the owner’s last known address.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Craig Daily Press

Letter: Colorado needs to cap rent increases

Craig is not just in need of more housing, but affordable housing. At the moment, everyone is going up on rent due to the upcoming recession we are facing in our country. As I understand, most apartment complexes can claim a lost when apartments are not rented in a timely matter or in need of major repairs, and again they can claim a lost at the end of the year.
CRAIG, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Five cities sue the state of Colorado over a law barring them from taxing school construction materials

DENVER — Five cities have filed a lawsuit against the state and Governor Jared Polis over a new law that’s set to go into effect next month. HB22-1024 requires home rule cities to exempt construction and building materials used in public school construction from sales and use taxes. Those taxes are levied on contractors and subcontractors as part of the school construction and repair process.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE

