OKLAHOMA CITY -- OU Health, Oklahoma’s only integrated, comprehensive academic health system, has named Jonathan W. Curtright, MBA, MHA, chief operations officer. Curtright comes to Oklahoma from MU Health Care, the University of Missouri’s academic health system, where he has served as CEO since 2017. His executive experience in healthcare spans more than 25 years and includes leadership roles at Indiana University Health, UK Healthcare and Mayo Clinic. He will be onsite in Oklahoma City in August.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO