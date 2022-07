MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect who allegedly killed his own neighbor went on to shoot and kill himself after an hours-long standoff in Modesto over the weekend, police say. The Modesto Police Department says the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Debbie Lane on the city’s north side. Responding officers found a dead man at the scene. Neighbors told CBS13 that shots were fired during a dispute between neighbors. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home. While police say they were able to communicate with him, he did not surrender. A woman was also inside the home, although...

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO