Anthony, KS

Janie M. Gates 1950 ~ 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Marie (Goertz) Gates, 71, of Anthony, Kansas, passed away on June 27, 2022, after a short battle with colon cancer. Jane, (Janie) was born on July 14th, 1950 to Arthur and Pearl (Kilian) Goertz in Enid, Oklahoma at St. Mary’s Hospital. Janie lived in Medford, Oklahoma with her two brothers...

Lloyd G. Ricker 1934 ~ 2022

Mrs. Barbara (Charles) Ricker of Sun City, California, received word of the death of her brother-in-law Lloyd Garfield Ricker, who passed away in Knoxville, Tennessee. Lloyd was born in Anthony, Kansas on December 29th, 1934. At the age of 87. Formerly of Westminster, California. Where he met his love Betty Lou Ursery and later married. There were four children to bless this union. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Garfield Samuel and Bernice Leona Ricker of Nuevo, California, and formerly of Bluff City area, brother, Charles Edward Ricker of Riverside, California, sister Rosanna and husband Joseph Anton of Caldwell, Kansas, Lloyd was happy to move back to the area where his father Farfield was born and raised. Lloyd graduated from Bluff City High, and talked to his ability to pole vault a State Record that hadn’t been broken for years.
ANTHONY, KS

