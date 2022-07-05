ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Alleged hit-and-run driver sentenced to 18 months on lesser charge

By JESSICA MCKINNEY azlereporter@azlenews.net
azlenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Weatherford man pled guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) less than one gram on June 22 and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail, with credit for time served. Larry John Hendershot, 45,...

www.azlenews.net

